iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

PFF opened at $32.84 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

