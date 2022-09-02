iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,629. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

