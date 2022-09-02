iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 298,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,432,923 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $14.97.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

