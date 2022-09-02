iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 298,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,432,923 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $14.97.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Further Reading
