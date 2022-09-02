iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Increased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 352,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 105,344 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 228,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 51,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 593,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,689,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

