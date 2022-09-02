iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,558,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 2,468,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

