iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Boosted by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.3% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,410. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

