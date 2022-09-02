iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GNMA stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

