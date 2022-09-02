iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $908,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

