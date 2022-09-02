iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

