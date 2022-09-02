iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IUSB stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.