iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,835 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 17,167,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97.

