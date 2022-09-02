iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 795,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after buying an additional 410,835 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,167,921 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

