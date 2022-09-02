iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,302 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 39,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,594. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

