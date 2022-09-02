iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 8th

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

USIG stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

