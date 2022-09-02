iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.32.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.