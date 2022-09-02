iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period.

