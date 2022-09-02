iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

