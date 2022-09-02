iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter.

