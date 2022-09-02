iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

