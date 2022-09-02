iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

