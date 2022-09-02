Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.30.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Iris Energy stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
