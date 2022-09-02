Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.30.

Iris Energy stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

