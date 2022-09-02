Investors Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 25,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 17,822 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.8 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 936,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272,318. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

