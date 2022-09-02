Investors Buy Large Volume of Nordstrom Call Options (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 32,882 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the average volume of 18,377 call options.

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 249,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.