Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chewy (CHWY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $40.00.

8/29/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Get Chewy Inc alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.