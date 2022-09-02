Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 2nd (ACAZF, CRM, DLAKY, EBOX, HCMLY, HNTIF, KT, LL, NRDXF, NTCT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 2nd:

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

