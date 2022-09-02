Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0544 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of IIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
