Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0544 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

