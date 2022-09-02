Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,190. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

