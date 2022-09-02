Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IQI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 91,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

