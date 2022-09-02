Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE IQI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 91,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.82.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
