Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Invesco Trading Down 0.6 %

IVZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 3,056,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

