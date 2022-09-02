Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE IHIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,709. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
