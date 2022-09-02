Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IHIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,709. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,258,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

