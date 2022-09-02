Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 14,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

