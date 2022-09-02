Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 14,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
