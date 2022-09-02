Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,867. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

