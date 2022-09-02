Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

