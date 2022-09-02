International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

