Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,154,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,774,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $5,437,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 998,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,963,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,393.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 320,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

