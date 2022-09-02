Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 244 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

