Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.