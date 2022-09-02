Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,895,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,115,000.

IWD stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

