Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

