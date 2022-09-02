Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 380,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $30.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

