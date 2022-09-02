Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 383,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.