Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sony Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

