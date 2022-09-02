Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

