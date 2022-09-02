Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 348,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 952.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 99,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

