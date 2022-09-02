Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 3,168 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.31 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

