Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

