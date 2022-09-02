Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Insteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 54.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

