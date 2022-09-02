Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Insperity worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSP opened at $109.38 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.