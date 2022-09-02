Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO Sells $22,663.22 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 866 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $22,663.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.81 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $210.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

