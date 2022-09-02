Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $617,000.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE INSW opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.25.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in International Seaways by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.